COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan State (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Kentucky (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall (FS1)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Notre Dame (ACC)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Alabama at LSU (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Temple at Connecticut (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Dayton at Duquesne (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Memphis at Central Florida (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier (FS1)

9 p.m.: Louisville at Boston College (ACC)

9 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Richmond at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: Kansas State at Kansas (Fox Sports South)

GOLF

Early Thursday

3 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Houston at Portland (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Washington (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:40 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (FS2)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Mexico vs. Jamaica (FS2)

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

Early Thursday

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

Load comments