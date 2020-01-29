COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan State (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Kentucky (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Seton Hall (FS1)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Notre Dame (ACC)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Alabama at LSU (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Temple at Connecticut (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Dayton at Duquesne (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Memphis at Central Florida (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Marquette at Xavier (FS1)
9 p.m.: Louisville at Boston College (ACC)
9 p.m.: San Diego State at New Mexico (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Iowa State (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: Arizona State at Washington State (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Richmond at Massachusetts (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: Kansas State at Kansas (Fox Sports South)
GOLF
Early Thursday
3 a.m.: European, Saudi International (Golf)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Brooklyn (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Houston at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Washington (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: English Premier, Liverpool at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
5:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (FS2)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Mexico vs. Jamaica (FS2)
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
Early Thursday
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
