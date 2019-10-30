BOWLING
8 p.m.: U.S. Open (CBS Sports)
COLLEGES
Golf
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Fort Valley State at Duke (ACC Extra)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Indiana at Purdue (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (ACC)
7 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Arkansas at Georgia (SEC)
9 p.m.: Florida at Missouri (ESPNU)
GOLF
10 p.m.: HSBC Champions (Golf)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Washington at Houston (if necessary) (WGHP)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Charlotte at Sacramento (Fox Sports Southeast)
NHL
8 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, South Korea vs. France (FS2)
3:55 p.m.: Torino at Lazio (ESPNews)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, United States vs. Japan (FS2)
8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United (FS1)
9 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Netherlands vs. Senegal (FS2)
11 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Chile vs. Haiti (FS2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Early Thursday
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
