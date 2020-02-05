COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State (CBS Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Villanova at Butler (FS1)
7 p.m.: The Citadel at UNCG (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Creighton at Providence (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Georgia at Florida (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Iowa at Purdue (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi (SEC)
8 p.m.: Temple at Memphis (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)
8:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown (FS1)
9 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt (SEC)
9 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota (Big Ten)
10 p.m.: UNLV at Utah State (CBS Sports)
GOLF
11 p.m.: LPGA, Vic Open (Golf)
HOCKEY
10 p.m.: Women’s World Championship, United States vs. Canada (NHL)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Orlando at Boston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Miami at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Boston at Chicago (NBC Sports)TENNIS
5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Championships of Dallas, Dow Classic (Tennis)
