COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State (CBS Sports)

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Villanova at Butler (FS1)

7 p.m.: The Citadel at UNCG (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Creighton at Providence (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Georgia at Florida (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Iowa at Purdue (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi (SEC)

8 p.m.: Temple at Memphis (CBS Sports)

8:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown (FS1)

9 p.m.: Wake Forest at Louisville (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: LSU at Vanderbilt (SEC)

9 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota (Big Ten)

10 p.m.: UNLV at Utah State (CBS Sports)

GOLF

11 p.m.: LPGA, Vic Open (Golf)

HOCKEY

10 p.m.: Women’s World Championship, United States vs. Canada (NHL)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Orlando at Boston (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Miami at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Boston at Chicago (NBC Sports)TENNIS

5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Championships of Dallas, Dow Classic (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments