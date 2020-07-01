BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Hanwha Eagles at KIA Tigers (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Bologna (ESPN)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Lecce (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Parma at Hellas Verona (ESPN)

TENNIS

Noon: Men, Altec Styslinger Exhibition (Tennis)

