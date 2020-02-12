COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Xavier at Butler (CBS Sports)

6:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Georgia (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall (FS1)

7 p.m.: Western Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Guilford at Lynchburg (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Boston College at Miami (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Alabama at Auburn (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Connecticut at SMU (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: George Mason at VCU (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Marquette at Villanova (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Providence at St. John’s (CBS Sports)

8:30 p.m.: Florida at Texas A&M (SEC)

9 p.m.: Clemson at Pittsburgh (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Houston at South Florida (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern (Big Ten)

Softball

2:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Clemson (ACC)

5 p.m.: Campbell at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

9 p.m.: LPGA, Australian Open (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Indiana (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Minnesota (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver (ESPN)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: Montreal at Boston (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Calgary at Los Angeles (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Chicago at Vancouver (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ABN AMRO World Tournament, St. Petersburg Trophy, Thailand Open (Tennis)

7:30 p.m.: New York Open (Tennis)

