COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at Virginia (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Xavier (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Showcase, Vanderbilt vs. Loyola-Chicago (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Vermont (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Valparaiso at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Ball State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Cincinnati (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: East Tennessee State at LSU (SEC)

8 p.m.: Oakland at Syracuse (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Louisville (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Albany at St. John’s (FS1)

9 p.m.: North Carolina at Gonzaga (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Tenn.-Martin vs. Baylor (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: Utah vs. Kentucky (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: North Florida at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)

GOLF

9:30 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.: National Signing Day (ESPN2)

Noon: National Signing Day (ESPNU)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Freiburg (FS2)

