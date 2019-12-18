COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at Virginia (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Xavier (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Showcase, Vanderbilt vs. Loyola-Chicago (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Vermont (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Valparaiso at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Ball State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Cincinnati (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: East Tennessee State at LSU (SEC)
8 p.m.: Oakland at Syracuse (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Louisville (ACC)
8:30 p.m.: Albany at St. John’s (FS1)
9 p.m.: North Carolina at Gonzaga (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Tenn.-Martin vs. Baylor (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: Utah vs. Kentucky (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: North Florida at Florida State (ACC Network Extra)
GOLF
9:30 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.: National Signing Day (ESPN2)
Noon: National Signing Day (ESPNU)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Freiburg (FS2)
