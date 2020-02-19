COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall (FS1)

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Wofford at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Auburn at Georgia (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: East Carolina at Memphis (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Central Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Texas A&M at Alabama (SEC)

8 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Providence at Georgetown (FS1)

9 p.m.: Duke at N.C. State (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Kansas State at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Miami at Virginia Tech (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Tulsa at Houston (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Villanova at DePaul (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: South Carolina at Mississippi State (SEC)

Baseball

3 p.m.: High Point at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

3 p.m.: Wright State at Louisville (ACC)

Softball

4 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: James Madison at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

6 p.m.: Campbell at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

NBA G LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Fort Wayne at Greensboro (ESPN+)

NHL

8 p.m.: New York Rangers at Chicago (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: New York Islanders at Colorado (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Vancouver (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: English Premier, West Ham United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur (TNT)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Montreal vs. Saprissa (FS2)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, America vs. Comunicaciones (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)

Load comments