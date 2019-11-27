COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Battle 4 Atlantis, Michigan vs. Iowa State (ESPN)

2 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston College (ACC)

2:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, fifth place game (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Alabama vs. North Carolina (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Maine at Virginia (ACC)

5 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, Mississippi vs. Penn State (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Maui Invitational, final (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, consolation game (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off, third place game (FS1)

7 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: NIT Tip-Off, Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, final (CBS Sports)

8:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off, final (FS1)

9 p.m.: Maui Invitational, seventh place game (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Seton Hall vs. Oregon (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Las Vegas Classic, Oregon State vs. San Jose State (FS1)

11:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, third place game (ESPN2)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

3 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC Extra)

4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Illinois (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Davidson at Duke (ACC Extra)

GOLF

Early Thursday

5:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at New York Rangers (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Columbus (NBC Sports)SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA, Chelsea vs. Valencia (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA, Napoli vs. Liverpool (TNT)

