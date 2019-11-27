COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Battle 4 Atlantis, Michigan vs. Iowa State (ESPN)
2 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston College (ACC)
2:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, fifth place game (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Alabama vs. North Carolina (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Maine at Virginia (ACC)
5 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, Mississippi vs. Penn State (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Maui Invitational, final (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, consolation game (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off, third place game (FS1)
7 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: NIT Tip-Off, Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Cancun Challenge, final (CBS Sports)
8:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off, final (FS1)
9 p.m.: Maui Invitational, seventh place game (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Seton Hall vs. Oregon (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Las Vegas Classic, Oregon State vs. San Jose State (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, third place game (ESPN2)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
3 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC Extra)
4:30 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)
6 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Illinois (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Davidson at Duke (ACC Extra)
GOLF
Early Thursday
5:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at New York Rangers (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Columbus (NBC Sports)SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA, Chelsea vs. Valencia (TNT)
3 p.m.: UEFA, Napoli vs. Liverpool (TNT)
