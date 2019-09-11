BASKETBALL
7 a.m.: FIBA, United States vs. France (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
8 p.m.: Oregon at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
6 p.m.: Mars Hill at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Concord at Wingate (ESPN3)
GOLF
Early Thursday
5:30 a.m.: EPGA, KLM Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast; ESPN)
10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago at Orlando (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Atlantic Tire Championships (Tennis)
10:30 p.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle (ESPN2)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.