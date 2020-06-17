HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

Early Thursday

5:30 a.m.: NRL, Newcastle vs. Brisbane (FS1)

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke (FS2)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz (FS2)

2:50 p.m.: Italy Cup, final (ESPN)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City vs. Arsenal (NBC Sports)

