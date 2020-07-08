BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, KT Wiz at KIA Tigers (ESPN)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Red Scare vs. Big X (ESPN)

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Carmen’s Crew vs. House of Paign (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Florentina (ESPN2)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Bologna (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami FC vs. Orlando City (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire SC vs. Nashville SC (ESPN)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

