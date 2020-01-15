COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

5 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler (FS1)

7 p.m.: Miami at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7 p.m.: UNCG at The Citadel (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Arkansas (SEC)

8:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Providence (FS1)

9 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: SMU at Houston (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Wichita State at Temple (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Penn State at Minnesota (Big Ten)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)

8 p.m.: Asian, Singapore Open (Golf)

Midnight: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: International Bowl (ESPNU)

NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Charlotte at Denver (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

Early Thursday

3 a.m.: Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)

