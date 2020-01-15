COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: St. Francis (Pa.) at Fairleigh Dickinson (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler (FS1)
7 p.m.: Miami at N.C. State (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7 p.m.: UNCG at The Citadel (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Creighton at Georgetown (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (ACC)
8:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Arkansas (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Providence (FS1)
9 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: SMU at Houston (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Wichita State at Temple (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Penn State at Minnesota (Big Ten)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)
8 p.m.: Asian, Singapore Open (Golf)
Midnight: European, HSBC Championship (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: International Bowl (ESPNU)
NBA
7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Charlotte at Denver (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Philadelphia at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)
Early Thursday
3 a.m.: Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open qualifying (Tennis)
