COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Villanova (FS1)

7 p.m.: Kennesaw State at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: South Carolina at Massachusetts (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Tennessee (SEC)

7 p.m.: Green Bay at Xavier (FS2)

7:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Virginia at Purdue (ESPN2)

7:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Nebraska at Georgia Tech (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Notre Dame at Maryland (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at DePaul (FS1)

9 p.m.: Jacksonville at Marquette (FS2)

9:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Wisconsin at N.C. State (ESPN2)

9:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Wake Forest at Penn State (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Ohio State at North Carolina (ESPN)

11 p.m.: California at San Francisco (CBS Sports)

11:15 p.m.: Utah State at San Jose State (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Indiana at Miami (ACC)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Wofford (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Duke at Nebraska (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Minnesota at Notre Dame (ACC)

8 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas Tech (Fox Sports South)

9 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Clemson at Iowa (Big Ten)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)

8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)

Early Thursday

3:30 a.m.: EPGA, Mauritius Open (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Golden State at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah (NBA)

NHL

8 p.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments