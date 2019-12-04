COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Pennsylvania at Villanova (FS1)
7 p.m.: Kennesaw State at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: South Carolina at Massachusetts (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Tennessee (SEC)
7 p.m.: Green Bay at Xavier (FS2)
7:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Virginia at Purdue (ESPN2)
7:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Nebraska at Georgia Tech (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Notre Dame at Maryland (ESPN)
8:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at DePaul (FS1)
9 p.m.: Jacksonville at Marquette (FS2)
9:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Wisconsin at N.C. State (ESPN2)
9:15 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Wake Forest at Penn State (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Ohio State at North Carolina (ESPN)
11 p.m.: California at San Francisco (CBS Sports)
11:15 p.m.: Utah State at San Jose State (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Indiana at Miami (ACC)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Wofford (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Duke at Nebraska (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Minnesota at Notre Dame (ACC)
8 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas Tech (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Clemson at Iowa (Big Ten)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)
8 p.m.: Australian Open (Golf)
Early Thursday
3:30 a.m.: EPGA, Mauritius Open (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Golden State at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Utah (NBA)
NHL
8 p.m.: St. Louis at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
