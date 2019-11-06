COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio (ESPN2)

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Mercer at St. John’s (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: IUPUI at Butler (FS2)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at DePaul (FS2)

9 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse (ACC)

Men’s soccer

2 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. N.C. State (ACC)

4 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

8 p.m.: Auburn at LSU (SEC)

9 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: N.C. A&T at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

GOLF

Early Thursday

4 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)

HOCKEY

7 p.m.: AHL, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley (NHL)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Detroit at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus (TNT)

2:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. Mexico (FS2)

3 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. Chile (FS2)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)

Noon: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)

1:30 p.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)

5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Challenger, Henderson Open (Tennis)

