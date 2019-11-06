COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio (ESPN2)
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Mercer at St. John’s (FS1)
6:30 p.m.: IUPUI at Butler (FS2)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Ohio State (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at DePaul (FS2)
9 p.m.: Virginia at Syracuse (ACC)
Men’s soccer
2 p.m.: ACC, Duke vs. N.C. State (ACC)
4 p.m.: ACC, Virginia Tech vs. Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
8 p.m.: Auburn at LSU (SEC)
9 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: N.C. A&T at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
GOLF
Early Thursday
4 a.m.: EPGA, Turkish Airlines Open (Golf)
HOCKEY
7 p.m.: AHL, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley (NHL)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Detroit at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Juventus (TNT)
2:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Japan vs. Mexico (FS2)
3 p.m.: Real Madrid vs. Galatasaray (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. Chile (FS2)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)
Noon: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)
1:30 p.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)
5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Challenger, Henderson Open (Tennis)
