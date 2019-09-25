COLLEGES
Men’s Soccer
7 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Appalachian (ESPN+)
Volleyball
6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia (ACC)
7 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (SEC)
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State (FS1)
9 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)
GOLF
Early Thursday
1 a.m.: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (ESPN2)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Atlanta at Kansas City (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville (Fox Sports South)
8:30 p.m.: Washington at Chicago (joined in progress) (NHL)
11:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim (joined in progress) (NHL)
RUGBY
Early Thursday
3:30 a.m.: World Cup, Italy vs. Canada (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: Sassuolo at Parma Calcio (ESPNews)
7:55 p.m.: Veracruz at Santos Laguna (FS2)
9 p.m.: NWSL, Washington at Houston (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Morelia at Tijuana (FS1)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup ITF Junior (Tennis)
