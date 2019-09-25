COLLEGES

Men’s Soccer

7 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Appalachian (ESPN+)

Volleyball

6:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia (ACC)

7 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU (SEC)

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State (FS1)

9 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma (ESPNU)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Campbell at High Point (ESPN+)

GOLF

Early Thursday

1 a.m.: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (ESPN2)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)

MLB

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Atlanta at Kansas City (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN)

NHL

8 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville (Fox Sports South)

8:30 p.m.: Washington at Chicago (joined in progress) (NHL)

11:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim (joined in progress) (NHL)

RUGBY

Early Thursday

3:30 a.m.: World Cup, Italy vs. Canada (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: Sassuolo at Parma Calcio (ESPNews)

7:55 p.m.: Veracruz at Santos Laguna (FS2)

9 p.m.: NWSL, Washington at Houston (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Morelia at Tijuana (FS1)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Zhuhai Open, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open, Tashkent Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Davis Cup and Fed Cup ITF Junior (Tennis)

