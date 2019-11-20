COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Toldeo at Buffalo (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Akron at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: UT Chattanooga at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: USC-Upstate at Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: Delaware State at Virginia Tech (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Princeton at Indiana (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Columbia at St. John’s (FS1)
7:30 p.m.: Cornell at Syracuse (ACC Extra)
8:30 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Citadel at Illinois (Big Ten)
10 p.m.: BYU at Boise State (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: St. Mary’s (Calif.) at Fresno State (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
Noon: Stephen F. Austin at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Toledo at Notre Dame (ACC Extra)
GOLF
Early Thursday
2 a.m.: EPGA, DP World Tour Championship (Golf)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Dallas (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Brooklyn (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Boston at Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Washington at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
Noon: Davis Cup, United States vs. Italy (FS2)
