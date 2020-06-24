NHL

4:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Induction Announcement (NHL)

SOCCER

9:55 a.m.: Russian Cup, Shinnik Yaroslavl vs. Ural (ESPN2)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Atalanta (ESPN)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments