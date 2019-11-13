COLLEGES
Football
8 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Toledo (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)
Men’s basketball
6 p.m.: LSU at VCU (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: High Point at Boston College (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Colgate at Syracuse (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: St. Joseph’s vs. Connecticut (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: McNeese State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Villanova at Ohio State (FS1)
7 p.m.: Hofstra at Bucknell (WXLVD2)
8 p.m.: Indiana State at Louisville (ACC)
9 p.m.: Florida International at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: Oklahoma State at College of Charleston (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Providence at Northwestern (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Purdue at Marquette (FS1)
Men’s soccer
4 p.m.: ACC, Wake Forest vs. Virginia (ACC)
6 p.m.: ACC, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State vs. Howard (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Gardner-Webb vs. High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Auburn at Texas A&M (SEC)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Georgia (SEC+)
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Vanderbilt (SEC)
GOLF
Early Thursday
2 a.m.: EPGA, Nedbank Challenge (Golf)
MLB
6 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Memphis at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Houston (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NHL
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Chicago at Vegas (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Nitto Finals (Tennis)
