COLLEGES
Football
1 p.m.: Citrus Bowl, Michigan vs. Alabama (WXLV)
1 p.m.: Outback Bowl, Minnesota vs. Auburn (ESPN)
5 p.m.: Rose Bowl, Oregon vs. Wisconsin (ESPN2, ESPN)
8:40 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, Georgia vs. Baylor (ESPN2, ESPN)
Men’s basketball
3 p.m.: East Carolina at Wichita State (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: South Florida at SMU (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Mercer at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Marquette at Creighton (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: Utah State at UNLV (CBS Sports)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Portland at New York (NBA)
NHL
2 p.m.: Winter Classic, Nashville at Dallas (WXII)
SOCCER
7:25 a.m.: English Premier, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: English Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Southampton (NBC Sports)
12:25 p.m.: English Premier, Everton at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Manchester United at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
