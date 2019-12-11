COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Rutgers (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Winthrop at TCU (Fox Sports South)
8:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at Virginia Tech (ACC)
9 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Notre Dame (ACC)
7 p.m.: Tulsa at Arkansas (SEC)
8 p.m.: Iowa vs. Iowa State (FS1)
GOLF
5:30 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Brooklyn (Fox Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: Boston at Washington (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Colorado (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:20 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Club, Al-Sadd vs. Hienghène Sport (FS2)
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb (TNT)
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen (TNT)
