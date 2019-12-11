COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Rutgers (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Winthrop at TCU (Fox Sports South)

8:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at Virginia Tech (ACC)

9 p.m.: Michigan at Illinois (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: DePaul at Notre Dame (ACC)

7 p.m.: Tulsa at Arkansas (SEC)

8 p.m.: Iowa vs. Iowa State (FS1)

GOLF

5:30 p.m.: Presidents Cup (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Brooklyn (Fox Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Washington (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Colorado (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Club, Al-Sadd vs. Hienghène Sport (FS2)

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen (TNT)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments