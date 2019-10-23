COLLEGES
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Ohio State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: LSU at Kentucky (SEC)
9 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)
11 p.m.: Pepperdine at South Clara (ESPNU)
GOLF
10 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Washington at Houston (WGHP)
NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Denver at Portland (ESPN)
NHL
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Champions, Chelsea at Ajax (TNT)
3 p.m.: Champions, Borussia Dortmund at Internazionale Milano (TNT)
7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto at New York City (FS1)
10 p.m.: MLS, Salt Lake at Seattle (FS1)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)
Early Thursday
1:30 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)
