COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACC)
7 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan State (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn (SEC)
7 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech (ACC)
9 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Memphis at SMU (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC)
11 p.m.: San Jose State at Utah State (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Northwestern at Ohio State (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland (Big Ten)
Baseball
3 p.m.: A&T at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: N.C. Central at High Point (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
Men’s lacrosse
5 p.m.: High Point at Virginia (ESPNU)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Miami vs. Houston (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Indiana (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto (TNT)
10 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (TNT)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Motagua vs. Atlanta (FS1)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Cruz Azul vs. Portmore (FS2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.