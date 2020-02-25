COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest (ACC)

7 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan State (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Mississippi at Auburn (SEC)

7 p.m.: DePaul at Xavier (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: TCU at Iowa State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: N.C. State at North Carolina (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech (ACC)

9 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Memphis at SMU (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC)

11 p.m.: San Jose State at Utah State (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: High Point at Presbyterian (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Northwestern at Ohio State (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland (Big Ten)

Baseball

3 p.m.: A&T at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: N.C. Central at High Point (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

Men’s lacrosse

5 p.m.: High Point at Virginia (ESPNU)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Miami vs. Houston (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Indiana (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Toronto (TNT)

10 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Dallas at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Tampa Bay (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Bayern Munich vs. Chelsea (TNT)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Motagua vs. Atlanta (FS1)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Cruz Azul vs. Portmore (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Dubai Championship, Chile Open, Qatar Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Mexican Open, Chile Open (Tennis)

Load comments