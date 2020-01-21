COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Kansas State at Kansas (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Wichita State at South Florida (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Butler at Villanova (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Illinois at Purdue (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Florida at LSU (SEC)

7 p.m.: Maryland at Northwestern (FS1)

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC)

9 p.m.: Miami at Duke (ESPN)

9 p.m.: VCU at St. Joseph’s (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Texas A&M at Missouri (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Mississippi at Tennessee (SEC)

9 p.m.: St. John’s at Marquette (FS1)

11 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Air Force at Utah State (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Presbyterian at High Point (ESPN+)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Golf)

MLB

3 p.m.: Hall of Fame Election Announcement (MLB)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: English Premier, Arsenal at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Early Wednesday

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Compled by Trish Moore

