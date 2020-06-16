BOXING

8 p.m.: Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania (ESPN)

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.: Royal Ascot (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich (FS2)

