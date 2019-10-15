COLLEGES
Men’s soccer
7 p.m.: William & Mary at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7:30 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Belmont (ESPN3)
GOLF
3 p.m.: LPGA, Senior Championship (Golf)
MLB
4:08: Houston at New York Yankees (FS1)
8:05: St. Louis at Washington (TBS)
NBA
7 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Montreal (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Carolina at Los Angeles (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Spain vs. Sweden (ESPNews)
7:15 p.m.: CONCACAF, United States vs. Canada (ESPN2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
Early Wednesday
4 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.