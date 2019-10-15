COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: William & Mary at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

7:30 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Belmont (ESPN3)

GOLF

3 p.m.: LPGA, Senior Championship (Golf)

MLB

4:08: Houston at New York Yankees (FS1)

8:05: St. Louis at Washington (TBS)

NBA

7 p.m.: Detroit at Philadelphia (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Montreal (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Carolina at Los Angeles (Fox Sports South)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Spain vs. Sweden (ESPNews)

7:15 p.m.: CONCACAF, United States vs. Canada (ESPN2)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)

Early Wednesday

4 a.m.: Stockholm Open, European Open, Kremlin Cup (Tennis)

