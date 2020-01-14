COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Ohio State (FS1)

7 p.m.: Duke at Clemson (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7 p.m.: Richmond at Davidson (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Mississippi at Florida (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M (SEC)

8 p.m.: VCU at Dayton (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: DePaul at Villanova (FS1)

9 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC)

9 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: TCU at West Virginia (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi State (SEC)

10 p.m.: Wyoming at Nevada (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: San Diego State at Fresno State (ESPN2)

GOLF

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Great Exuma Classic (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: USA International Bowl (ESPNU)

NBA

8 p.m.: Houston at Memphis (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)

Early Wednesday

3 a.m.: Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International, Australian Open (Tennis)

