COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Miami at Louisville (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Boston College (ACC)
7 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Florida at South Carolina (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)
7 p.m.: Providence at Marquette (FS1)
7 p.m.: Penn State at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Houston at Temple (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (ACC)
9 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: TCU at Kansas State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (FS1)
9 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC)
9 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Drake (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: Utah State at Air Force (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Fresno State at New Mexico (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: Guilford at Lynchburg (ESPN3)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Brooklyn (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)
7:30 p.m.: Colorado at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)
6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)
Early Wednesday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
