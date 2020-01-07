COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Miami at Louisville (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Virginia at Boston College (ACC)

7 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Florida at South Carolina (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Missouri (SEC)

7 p.m.: Providence at Marquette (FS1)

7 p.m.: Penn State at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Houston at Temple (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Syracuse (ACC)

9 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: TCU at Kansas State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (FS1)

9 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Mississippi at Texas A&M (SEC)

9 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago at Drake (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Utah State at Air Force (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: Fresno State at New Mexico (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Guilford at Lynchburg (ESPN3)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Brooklyn (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Carolina (Fox Sports Carolinas)

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: ATP Cup, Brisbane International (Tennis)

6 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

6 p.m.: ATP Cup, ASB Classic, Brisbane International (Tennis)

Early Wednesday

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments