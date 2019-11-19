COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Ohio at Bowling Green (ESPNU)
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Bucknell at Penn State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Vermont at Virginia (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Maryland-Baltimore County at LSU (SEC)
7 p.m.: Alcorn State at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Vermont at Virginia (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: N.C. Central at Youngstown State (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Fairfield at Maryland (Big Ten)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Tech (ACC)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
GOLF
10:30 a.m.: Hero Challenge (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Portland at New Orleans (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at St. Louis (NBC Sports)
8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago (Fox Sports South)
10:30 p.m.: Edmonton at San Jose (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Northern Ireland vs. Germany (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: CONCACAF, Cuba vs. United States (FS1)
TENNIS
Noon: Davis Cup, Canada vs. United States (FS2)
