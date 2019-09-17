BASEBALL

8 p.m.: MiLB, Triple-A National Championship (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men’ soccer

6 p.m.: Georgia State at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wofford at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Davidson at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: College of Charleston at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Fordham at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Indiana (Big Ten)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (SEC)

MLB

7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (ESPN; Fox Sports South)

10 p.m.: Miami Marlins at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Internazionale Milano vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)

3 p.m.: Napoli vs. Liverpool (TNT)

7:30 p.m.: NWSL, Houston at North Carolina (ESPNews)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Moselle Open, Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)

WNBA

6:30 p.m.: Las Angeles at Connecticut (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington (ESPN2)

