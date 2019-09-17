BASEBALL
8 p.m.: MiLB, Triple-A National Championship (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’ soccer
6 p.m.: Georgia State at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wofford at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Davidson at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: College of Charleston at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Fordham at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Indiana (Big Ten)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (SEC)
MLB
7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (ESPN; Fox Sports South)
10 p.m.: Miami Marlins at Arizona (joined in progress) (MLB)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Internazionale Milano vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)
3 p.m.: Napoli vs. Liverpool (TNT)
7:30 p.m.: NWSL, Houston at North Carolina (ESPNews)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Moselle Open, Pan Pacific Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
10 p.m.: Pan Pacific Open, Korea Open, Guangzhou International Open (Tennis)
WNBA
6:30 p.m.: Las Angeles at Connecticut (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Washington (ESPN2)
