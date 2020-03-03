COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at South Carolina (SEC)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Maryland at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Ohio at Akron (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Monroe (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Alabama (SEC)
9 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Purdue at Iowa (Big Ten)
Baseball
3 p.m.: UNCG at North Carolina (ACC)
4 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at High Point (ESPN+)
MLB SPRING TRAINING
1 p.m.: Boston vs. New York Yankees (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (TNT)
10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: St. Louis at New York Rangers (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Toronto at San Jose (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: German Cup, Schalke vs. Bayern Munich (ESPNU)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)
