COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at South Carolina (SEC)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Boston College (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Maryland at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Michigan State at Penn State (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at South Florida (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Ohio at Akron (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Appalachian State at La.-Monroe (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Marquette at DePaul (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Alabama (SEC)

9 p.m.: Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Purdue at Iowa (Big Ten)

Baseball

3 p.m.: UNCG at North Carolina (ACC)

4 p.m.: Sacred Heart at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at High Point (ESPN+)

MLB SPRING TRAINING

1 p.m.: Boston vs. New York Yankees (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston (TNT)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: St. Louis at New York Rangers (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Toronto at San Jose (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: German Cup, Schalke vs. Bayern Munich (ESPNU)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: WTA, Lyon Open, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

3 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Monterrey Open (Tennis)

