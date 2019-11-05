COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Kent State at Toledo (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Ball State at Western Michigan (ESPN2)

Men’s Basketball

6:30 p.m.: Louisville at Miami (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: Wagner at Seton Hall (FS1)

7 p.m.: Kansas vs. Duke (ESPN)

7 p.m.: William & Mary at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: N.C. A&T at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Michigan (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: North Florida at Florida (SEC)

7 p.m.: Jacksonville at Xavier (FS2)

8:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Army vs. Villanova (FS1)

9 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kentucky (ESPN)

9 p.m.: St. Mary’s College (Calif.) vs. Wisconsin (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: UC-Riverside at Nebraska (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Auburn (SEC)

9 p.m.: Alcorn State at DePaul (FS2)

10 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Creighton (Fox Sports South)

10:30 p.m.: Utah at Nevada (CBS Sports)

Men’s soccer

2 p.m.: ACC, Boston College vs. Notre Dame (ACC)

4 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. North Carolina (ACC)

Women’s basketball

11 a.m.: Appalachian State at VCU (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: High Point at Duke (ACC Extra)

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: SEC, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt (SEC)

3:30 p.m.: SEC, Georgia vs. South Carolina (SEC)

NBA

7 p.m.: Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia (Fox Sports South)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Montreal (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Chicago at San Jose (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)

2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola vs. South Korea (FS2)

3 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Ajax (TNT)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)

Noon: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)

1:30 p.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)

5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Challenger, Henderson Open (Tennis)

