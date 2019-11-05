COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Kent State at Toledo (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Ball State at Western Michigan (ESPN2)
Men’s Basketball
6:30 p.m.: Louisville at Miami (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: Wagner at Seton Hall (FS1)
7 p.m.: Kansas vs. Duke (ESPN)
7 p.m.: William & Mary at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. A&T at UNC Greensboro (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Michigan (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: North Florida at Florida (SEC)
7 p.m.: Jacksonville at Xavier (FS2)
8:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at N.C. State (ACC)
8:30 p.m.: Army vs. Villanova (FS1)
9 p.m.: Michigan State vs. Kentucky (ESPN)
9 p.m.: St. Mary’s College (Calif.) vs. Wisconsin (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: UC-Riverside at Nebraska (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Auburn (SEC)
9 p.m.: Alcorn State at DePaul (FS2)
10 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Creighton (Fox Sports South)
10:30 p.m.: Utah at Nevada (CBS Sports)
Men’s soccer
2 p.m.: ACC, Boston College vs. Notre Dame (ACC)
4 p.m.: ACC, Syracuse vs. North Carolina (ACC)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: Appalachian State at VCU (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: High Point at Duke (ACC Extra)
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: SEC, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt (SEC)
3:30 p.m.: SEC, Georgia vs. South Carolina (SEC)
NBA
7 p.m.: Indiana at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Philadelphia (Fox Sports South)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Montreal (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Chicago at San Jose (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha (TNT)
2:20 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola vs. South Korea (FS2)
3 p.m.: Chelsea vs. Ajax (TNT)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)
Noon: Knoxville Challenger (Tennis)
1:30 p.m.: Next Gen Finals (Tennis)
5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Challenger, Henderson Open (Tennis)
