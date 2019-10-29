COLLEGES
Golf
3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)
Men’s soccer
6 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Mercer at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Denver at Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Guilford College at Lynchburgh (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan (Big Ten)
MLB
8 p.m.: World Series, Washington at Houston (WGHP)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Calgary at Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Ecuador (FS2)
6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. New (FS2)
8:55 p.m.: Querétaro at Santos Laguna (FS2)
9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)
11 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola at Canada (FS2)
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
6 p.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
Early Wednesday
4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)
