COLLEGES

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

Men’s soccer

6 p.m.: Maryland at Penn State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Mercer at UNC Greensboro (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at North Carolina (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Denver at Duke (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Guilford College at Lynchburgh (ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Michigan State at Michigan (Big Ten)

MLB

8 p.m.: World Series, Washington at Houston (WGHP)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Calgary at Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

3:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Ecuador (FS2)

6:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Brazil vs. New (FS2)

8:55 p.m.: Querétaro at Santos Laguna (FS2)

9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles FC (ESPN)

11 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Angola at Canada (FS2)

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Paris Masters, Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

Early Wednesday

4 a.m.: Shenzhen Open (Tennis)

