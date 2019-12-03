COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: St. Peter’s at St. John’s (FS1)

7 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Iowa at Syracuse (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Vermont at Cincinnati (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Northwestern at Boston College (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Butler at Mississippi (SEC)

7 p.m.: St. Andrews at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Michigan at Louisville (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: Oral Roberts at Creighton (FS1)

9 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Florida State at Indiana (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Illinois State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: New Orleans at LSU (SEC)

9 p.m.: Bradley at Memphis (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Rutgers at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

9:30 p.m.: Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Duke at Michigan State (ESPN)

11 p.m.: Arizona State at San Francisco (CBS Sports)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: UNC Greensboro at Campbell (ESPN+)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans (TNT)

10 p.m.: Portland at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Nashville (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: Manchester City at Burnley (NBC Sports)

