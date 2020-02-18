COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: St. Francis (N.Y.) at Long Island (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: Davidson at St. Joseph’s (CBS Sports)
6:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Tennessee (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State (FS1)
7 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Arkansas at Florida (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Florida State (ACC)
8 p.m.: Northwestern at Maryland (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Missouri (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Dayton at VCU (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Kentucky at LSU (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m.: Colorado State at UNLV (CBS Sports)
Women’s basketball
8 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
Baseball
3 p.m.: Elon at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
3 p.m.: Longwood at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: UNCG at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
4 p.m.: William & Mary at Duke (ACC Network Extra)
Softball
5 p.m.: N.C. Central at North Carolina (ACC Network Extra)
NHL
7 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Carolina at Nashville (Fox Sports South, ESPN+)
8 p.m.: New Jersey at St. Louis (ESPN+)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid (TNT)
8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Cruz Azul vs. Portmore United (FS2)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Los Angeles FC vs. León (FS2)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Rio Open, Open 13 (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Delray Beach Open, Rio Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.