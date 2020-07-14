BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Kiwoom Heroes (ESPN2)

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oqendo-Arnaldi (ESPN)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders vs. Chicago Fire FC (ESPN)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. Las Vegas (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: World Team, Orlando vs. Chicago (ESPN2)

