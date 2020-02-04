COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

7 p.m.: Duke at Boston College (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (ACC)

7 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland (FS1)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)

7 p.m.: Massachusetts at Rhode Island (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Oklahoma at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M (SEC)

9 p.m.: Xavier at DePaul (FS1)

9 p.m.: Colorado State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Air Force at Nevada (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at New Orleans (TNT)

8 p.m.: Charlotte at Houston (Fox Sports Southeast)

10 p.m.: San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

NHL

8 p.m.: Carolina at St. Louis (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.: CONCACAF women, Canada vs. Mexico (FS2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)

5 p.m.: Cordoba Open, Championship of Dallas, Dow Classic (Tennis)

Tags

Load comments