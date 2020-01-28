COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (SEC)

6:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s (FS1)

7 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Syracuse at Clemson (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Mississippi State at Florida (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Richmond at VCU (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: Morehouse at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

8 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami (ACC)

8 p.m.: Purdue at Rutgers (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri (SEC)

9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

7 p.m.: High Point at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Baylor (FS1)

NBA

7 p.m.: New York at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Buffalo (NHL)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Early Wednesday

3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)

Load comments