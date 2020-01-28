COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Tennessee (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s (FS1)
7 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Syracuse at Clemson (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Mississippi State at Florida (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: SMU at Cincinnati (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Richmond at VCU (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: Morehouse at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
8 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami (ACC)
8 p.m.: Purdue at Rutgers (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: Georgia at Missouri (SEC)
9 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Butler at Georgetown (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
7 p.m.: High Point at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Baylor (FS1)
NBA
7 p.m.: New York at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Boston at Miami (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Buffalo (NHL)
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Australian Open (Tennis, ESPN+, ESPN3)
9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
Early Wednesday
3:30 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2)
