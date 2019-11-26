COLLEGES

Football

7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPNU)

Men’s basketball

Noon: NIT Season Tip-Off, third place game (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, final (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, consolation (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Maui Invitational, consolation game (ESPN2)

5 p.m.: Legends Classic, consolation game (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Wichita State vs. South Carolina (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Greensboro College at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, third place game (ESPNews)

7 p.m.: NJIT at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Legends Classic, final (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Maui Invitational, semifinal (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Central Michigan at DePaul (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Duke (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)

9:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, final (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, semifinal (ESPN)

11:30 p.m.: MGM Resorts Main Event, final (ESPN2)

Volleyball

10 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Morehead State (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (SEC+)

8 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)

NBA

8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas (NBA)

NFL

1 p.m.: Hall of Fame Gold Jacket semifinalist (NFL)

NHL

8 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Moscow (TNT)

3 p.m.: UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid (TNT)

