COLLEGES
Football
7 p.m.: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois (ESPNU)
Men’s basketball
Noon: NIT Season Tip-Off, third place game (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off, final (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, consolation (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Maui Invitational, consolation game (ESPN2)
5 p.m.: Legends Classic, consolation game (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Wichita State vs. South Carolina (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Greensboro College at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, third place game (ESPNews)
7 p.m.: NJIT at Rutgers (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Legends Classic, final (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: Maui Invitational, semifinal (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Central Michigan at DePaul (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Northern Iowa vs. West Virginia (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Duke (Fox Sports South; ACC Extra)
9:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, final (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational, semifinal (ESPN)
11:30 p.m.: MGM Resorts Main Event, final (ESPN2)
Volleyball
10 p.m.: Pepperdine at BYU (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Morehead State (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Florida State at Florida (SEC+)
8 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Oklahoma (Fox Sports Southeast)
NBA
8:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas (NBA)
NFL
1 p.m.: Hall of Fame Gold Jacket semifinalist (NFL)
NHL
8 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Moscow (TNT)
3 p.m.: UEFA, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid (TNT)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.