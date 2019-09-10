MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Fox Sports Southeast)
10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Seattle (Fox Sports South)
10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego (MLB)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA, Kosovo at England (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: FIFA, Uruguay vs. United States (FS1, UNI)
10 p.m.: FIFA, Mexico vs. Argentina (UNI)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Zhengzhou Open (Tennis)
11 a.m.: Atlantic Tire Championships (Tennis)
10:30 p.m.: Japan Open, Zhengzhou Open, Jiangxi Open (Tennis)
TRACK and FIELD
Noon: United States vs. Europe (NBC Sports)
