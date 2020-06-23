SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Leicester City (NBC Sports)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at SPAL (ESPN)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Parma at Genoa (ESPN)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Men, Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

4 p.m.: Women, Credit One Bank Invitational (Tennis)

