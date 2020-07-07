BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, LG Twins at Doosan Bears (ESPN)

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Team Challenge ALS vs. Sideline Cancer (ESPN)

4 p.m.: The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim’s Army vs. Men of Mackey (ESPN)

BOXING

8 p.m.: Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda (ESPN)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea (NBC Sports)

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Lecce vs. Lazio (ESPN2)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal vs. Leicester City (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

Compiled by Trish Moore

