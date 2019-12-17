COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Md.-Baltimore County at Georgetown (FS1)

7 p.m.: Elon at Campbell (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Hall of Fame Invitational, Florida vs. Providence (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

8:30 p.m.: North Florida at Florida State (ACC)

8:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Creighton (FS1)

9 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Invitational, Miami vs. Temple (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

6:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh (ACC)

7 p.m.: Binghamton at Miami (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Mercer at Florida (SEC)

HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.: United States women vs. Canada (NHL)

NBA

7 p.m.: Sacramento at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Toronto (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Carolina at Winnipeg (Fox Sports Carolinas)

SOCCER

2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments