COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Md.-Baltimore County at Georgetown (FS1)
7 p.m.: Elon at Campbell (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Hall of Fame Invitational, Florida vs. Providence (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: North Florida at Florida State (ACC)
8:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Creighton (FS1)
9 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio (ESPN2)
9:30 p.m.: Hall of Fame Invitational, Miami vs. Temple (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
6:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Pittsburgh (ACC)
7 p.m.: Binghamton at Miami (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Mercer at Florida (SEC)
HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: United States women vs. Canada (NHL)
NBA
7 p.m.: Sacramento at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Toronto (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Carolina at Winnipeg (Fox Sports Carolinas)
SOCCER
2:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund (FS2)
