COLLEGES

Men’s Soccer

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Davidson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Georgetown at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State (FS1)

Volleyball

9 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

MLB

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Atlanta at Kansas City (Fox Sports Southeast)

9 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Islanders at New York Rangers (NHL)

10 p.m.: San Jose at Anaheim (NHL)

RUGBY

Early Wednesday

1 a.m.: World Cup, Fiji vs. Uruguay (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

1 p.m.: Davis Cup Junior (Tennis)

11 p.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)

WNBA

9 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments