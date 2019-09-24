COLLEGES
Men’s Soccer
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Davidson (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Georgetown at Louisville (ACC)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State (FS1)
Volleyball
9 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
MLB
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Atlanta at Kansas City (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels (MLB)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Islanders at New York Rangers (NHL)
10 p.m.: San Jose at Anaheim (NHL)
RUGBY
Early Wednesday
1 a.m.: World Cup, Fiji vs. Uruguay (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: Davis Cup Junior (Tennis)
11 p.m.: Zhuhai Championships, Chengdu Open, Wuhan Open (Tennis)
WNBA
9 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas (ESPN2)
