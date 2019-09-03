On the Air

GOLF

8:30 p.m.: World Long Drive Championship (Golf)

MLB

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston (MLB)

7:15 p.m.: Toronto at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: FIFA Women’s, Portugal vs. United States (ESPN2)

TENNIS

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Washington at New York (NBA)

10 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix (ESPN2)

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Compiled by Trish Moore

Load comments