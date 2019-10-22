COLLEGES

Men’s soccer

7 p.m.: Loyola (Md.) at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: High Point at Duke (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: Elon at N.C. State (ACC Extra)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Campbell (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame (ACC)

MLB

8 p.m.: World Series, Washington at Houston (WGHP)

NBA

8 p.m.: New Orleans at Toronto (TNT)

10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen (TNT)

3 p.m.: Manchester City vs. Atalanta (TNT)

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)

Early Wednesday

1:30 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)

