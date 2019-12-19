COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Wofford at Duke (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Maryland at Seton Hall (FS1)
8 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: N.C. State at Auburn (ESPN2)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: UCLA at Georgia (SEC)
6:30 p.m.: Chattanooga at N.C. State (ACC)
7 p.m.: Duke at South Carolina (SEC)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Baylor (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Stanford (ESPN)
GOLF
9:30 p.m.: European, Australian Championship (Golf)
NBA
8 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Clippers (TNT)
NBA G LEAGUE
Winter Showcase
3 p.m.: Maine vs. Canton (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Stocktown vs. Delaware (NBA)
5:30 p.m.: South Bay vs. Lakeland (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Capital City vs. Iowa (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Austin vs. College Park (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente (ESPNU)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Boston (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: Carolina at Colorado (Fox Sports Carolinas)
