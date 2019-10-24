COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: SMU at Houston (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)
Volleyball
10:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine (ESPNU)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Syracuse at N.C. State (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACC Extra)
7 p.m.: Florida State at North Carolina (ACC)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Northwestern (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee (SEC)
8 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois (Big Ten)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)
10:30 a.m.: EPGA, Portugal Masters (Golf)
1:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
10 p.m.: PGA, ZOZO Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live (FS2)
NBA
8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State (TNT)
NFL
8 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota (WGHP; NFL)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Columbus (Fox Sports South)
SOCCER
8 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia at Atlanta (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at Los Angeles Galaxy (ESPN)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Swiss Indoors Basel, Erste Bank Open, Elite Trophy (Tennis)
Early Friday
1:30 a.m.: Elite Trophy (Tennis)
