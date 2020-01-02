COLLEGES

Football

3 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

5 p.m.: Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: James Madison at UNC-Wilmington (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Purdue (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: North Texas at Western Kentucky (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan State (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Dayton at La Salle (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Morehead State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: UCLA at Washington (FS1)

11 p.m.: California at Stanford (ESPN2)

11 p.m.: St. Mary’s at San Francisco (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)

7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Miami at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)

7 p.m.: Whip-around coverage (SEC)

8 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Florida State at Syracuse (ACC)

GOLF

6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: All-America Game (ESPN2)

HOCKEY

6:30 a.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)

9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)

11:30 a.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)

2 p.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (NBA)

10:30 p.m.: Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: New Jersey at New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

Early Friday

3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)

