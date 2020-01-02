COLLEGES
Football
3 p.m.: Birmingham Bowl, Boston College vs. Cincinnati (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee (ESPN)
Men’s basketball
5 p.m.: Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast (ESPNU)
6:30 p.m.: James Madison at UNC-Wilmington (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Georgia State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Purdue (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: North Texas at Western Kentucky (ESPNU)
8 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan State (FS1)
8:30 p.m.: Dayton at La Salle (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Morehead State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: UCLA at Washington (FS1)
11 p.m.: California at Stanford (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: St. Mary’s at San Francisco (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACC)
7 p.m.: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Miami at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Whip-around coverage (SEC)
8 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Alabama (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Florida State at Syracuse (ACC)
GOLF
6 p.m.: Tournament of Champions (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: All-America Game (ESPN2)
HOCKEY
6:30 a.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)
9 a.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)
11:30 a.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)
2 p.m.: World Junior Championship, quarterfinal (NHL)
NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Cleveland (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (NBA)
10:30 p.m.: Detroit at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: New Jersey at New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Colorado (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:55 p.m.: English Premier, Sheffield United at Liverpool (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 p.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
Early Friday
3 a.m.: ATP Cup (Tennis)
