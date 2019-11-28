AUTO RACING

Early Friday

3:55 a.m.: Formula One practice (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

11 a.m.: Orlando Invitational,Maryland vs. Temple (ESPN2)

1 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, Texas A&M vs. Harvard (ESPN2)

1:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, North Carolina-Alabama winner vs. Michigan-Iowa State winner (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Providence vs. Long Beach State (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Barclays Center Classic, N.C. State vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga-Southern Mississippi winner vs. Seton Hall-Oregon winner (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, USC vs. Fairfield (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Wake Forest vs. College of Charleston (ESPNews)

6:30 p.m.: Orlando Invitational, Davidson vs. Marquette (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, Iowa vs. Texas Tech (FS1)

8:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Central Florida vs. Pennsylvania (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga-Southern Mississippi loser vs. Seton Hall-Oregon loser (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational, Creighton vs. San Diego State (FS1)

11 p.m.: Wooden Legacy, Pepperdine vs. Arizona (ESPN2)

NFL

12:30 p.m.: Chicago at Detroit (WGHP)

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Dallas (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: New Orleans at Atlanta (WXII)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

NHL

7:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Montreal (NHL)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna (FS2)

9:30 p.m.: America vs. Tigres UANL (UNI)

Compiled by Trish Moore

