college BASKETBALL
Men’s basketball
7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Campbell at Winthrop (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Connecticut at Tulsa (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Wichita State (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Towson at Delaware (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports)
9 p.m.: Tulane at Houston (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State (ESPN2)
11 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at San Diego (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACC)
6 p.m.: Purdue at Michigan (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at Tennessee (SEC)
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: UNCG at Chattanooga (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh (ACC Network Extra)
7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)
8 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas-Arlington (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville (ACC)
8 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana (Big Ten)
8:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas (SEC)
FIGURE SKATING
4 p.m.: ISU Four Continents Championships (NBC Sports)
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA, Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Golf)
11 p.m.: Vic Open (Golf)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) vs. Christ The King (N.Y.) (ESPNU)
NBA
8 p.m.: Philadelphia at Milwaukee (TNT)
10:30 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Detroit at Buffalo (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: Carolina at Arizona (Fox Sports South)
9:30 p.m.: San Jose at Edmonton (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)
5 p.m.: Cordoba Open, Championships of Dallas, Dow Classic (Tennis)
Early Friday
5 a.m.: Open Sud de France, Cordoba Open, Maharashtra Open (Tennis)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.